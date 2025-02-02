Prisoners were tortured and killed in Bozhkovska Colony No. 16

In Bozhkovska Correctional Colony No. 16, located in the Poltava region, prisoners were tortured and killed.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The investigation claims that the colonyʼs workers brutally tortured prisoners, causing them to die — at least one such case has been documented. Almost all those who entered the colony for the first time were affected.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the new arrivals were threatened and beaten until their will was broken and they were forced to unquestioningly carry out any instructions of the colony administration.

When the convicts arrived at the institution, they were forced to clean the floor — this was filmed. If they refused, they were brutally beaten: with fists, feet, rubber batons, sticks to different parts of the body, their arms were twisted. One prisoner was given over 200 blows in this way.

Five officials of the Bozhkovska colony were informed of suspicion of creating an organized group and torture. The actions of the suspected leader of the group were qualified as intentional grievous bodily harm. This carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.