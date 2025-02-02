General Staff: Russia lost 1 320 soldiers and dozens of military equipment over the past day

On February 1, Russia lost another 1 320 servicemen killed and wounded and dozens of pieces of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian fighters destroyed six Russian tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 45 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 99 operational-tactical drones, 80 vehicles and two special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 840 360 of its military personnel killed and wounded. For more information, see the infographic.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially released a death toll in September 2022, when it said 5 937 people had died.

Russian media have identified the names of over 90 000 Russians who died in the war. Bashkortostan is the leader in the number of confirmed casualties.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on December 8, 2024 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 43 000 soldiers were killed and 370 000 were wounded.

