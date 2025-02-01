In Serbia, students protest again — block bridges across the Danube

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Novi Sad, Serbia, to protest what they call "Three Months, Three Bridges". Protesters are blocking bridges across the Danube River to mark three months since a concrete canopy collapsed at a train station, killing 15 people.

This is reported by the Balkan service of Radio Liberty.

Thousands of students and townspeople blocked the Varadin and Zhezhel bridges for three hours, and later gathered on the Freedom Bridge, which they plan to block until 3:00 p.m. the next day, February 2.

Protesters blame government corruption and a major infrastructure project to rebuild the Novi Sad train station for the collapse, which has also become a symbol of broader dissatisfaction with the rule of law in Serbia.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Serbian prosecutors have indicted 13 people in the collapse case, including former Construction Minister Goran Vesic (who has already been released from custody) and several state officials.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused students and other protesters of allegedly working for foreign intelligence services to remove him from power, but at the same time he has offered concessions and negotiations.

The politician said that he has fulfilled all the protestersʼ demands — the publication of documentation on the reconstruction of the railway station in Novi Sad is underway, he is ready to pardon all students and teachers against whom criminal proceedings have been opened, and has already initiated proceedings against 37 people for attacks on students, teachers and citizens at rallies. Serbia is also ready to increase teachersʼ salaries, reduce tuition fees by 50% and increase the budget for higher education by 20%.

"When someone thinks they will use violence to seize power, the state will act like a state, just like everywhere else in the world," he said during a Saturday protest on February 1.

Amid the protests, Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević resigned. However, students and citizens are also demanding the resignation of Aleksandar Vučić and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party, of which Vučević is a member.

The disaster in Novi Sad occurred on November 1, 2024. The roof along the entrance to the train station suddenly collapsed. 14 people died from injuries, several more were injured. On November 3, hundreds of activists gathered near government buildings in Belgrade, accusing the authorities of negligence. People came with banners reading "Blood on your hands" and "Corruption kills" and demanded the arrest of the countryʼs president Aleksandar Vučić. Protests and demonstrations continue to this day.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.