On February 1, Russian forces struck a boarding school in Sudzha, Kursk region, an area controlled by the Ukrainian military. 95 people were trapped under the rubble.

This was reported by the presiding officer of the military commandantʼs office in the Kursk region, Colonel Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky.

According to him, the military commandantʼs office is conducting search and rescue operations at the scene. Moans and screams of people can be heard from under the rubble. Most of those who were in the boarding school are elderly people and people who cannot walk.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the Russian attack on the boarding school. At the time of the attack, there were dozens of locals there, preparing to evacuate. The General Staff writes that Russia knew that only civilians were in the boarding school.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called this strike another war crime by the Russian authorities against the civilian population.

