SBU suspects Russian businessman of organizing mass production of “Geran” drones

The CEO of the Russian company Timur Shagivaleev is suspected of manufacturing and supplying the Russian Armed Forces with over 13 000 Geran-type strike drones, the Russian version of the Iranian Shahed.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Investigators have gathered evidence against a Russian businessman who is the CEO of the Alabuga Special Economic Zone. He organized mass production of strike drones at the facilities of this enterprise in 2023.

During 2023-2024, the enterprise produced about 13 315 drones. During this period, Russia attacked Ukraine with these drones no less than 13 000 times, resulting in 122 deaths, 560 injuries, and the destruction and damage of houses, shops, schools, etc.

Timur Shagivaleyev was indicted in absentia on suspicion of aiding and abetting in waging an aggressive war. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.