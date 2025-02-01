A girl was preparing a terrorist attack in the center of Kyiv on behalf of the Russian Federation — she faces life imprisonment

Law enforcement officers detained a girl who, according to investigators, was preparing a terrorist attack in the center of Kyiv, near the building of one of the structural units of SBU.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the case, the defendant is a 22-year-old drug addict from Lviv who was recruited by Russian special services when she was looking for "quick" money in Telegram channels.

Following the instructions of the Russians, she was supposed to carry out a terrorist attack near the building of one of the structural units of SBU. Law enforcement officers noted that this location is currently not used by employees of the Ukrainian agency.

The planned terrorist attack could have resulted in heavy casualties among civilian passers-by in the central part of the city. At the scene, a homemade explosive device with a capacity of 7 kg of TNT equivalent was found on the victim. This charge is enough to seriously damage a building and kill people around the epicenter of the explosion.

The Russians were supposed to watch the aftermath of the terrorist attack online — they rented an apartment for the girl in the center of Kyiv in advance, on the balcony of which she installed a video surveillance camera.

The SBU officers acted proactively and detained the attacker as she took the bag with the explosives from the hiding place and walked to the rented apartment.

She was charged with high treason, illegal handling of explosives, and preparation for a terrorist act based on a prior conspiracy by a group of people. The perpetrator is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

