Massive attack by the Russian Federation — emergency power outages introduced in the regions. Deaths and injuries reported (UPD)

The Russian Federation has been attacking Ukraine with drones and high-speed targets since night. There are wounded and dead in various regions. They also record hits on infrastructure facilities. Emergency power outages have been introduced in 7 regions.

In Kharkiv, there was a landing in the Kholodnohirsky district within the boundaries of a residential development — there is now a fire there. According to the city mayor, one person was killed, four were injured. Preliminary, the Russian Federation attacked the city with a Shahed drone.

In Poltava region, the enemy damaged the energy infrastructure in the Myrhorod district. One legal entity and 164 household consumers were left without electricity. Specialists are already working to restore power supply.

The enemy also struck Poltava. There is a hit on a residential building.

UPD at 09:18. Two people died. Also known about 7 injured, among them a child. Emergency workers rescued 21 people.

UPD at 09:31. The death toll has risen to three people, with 10 injured.

An enemy missile strike destroyed the entrance from the first to the fifth floor, causing a fire. Nearby houses and 12 cars were damaged. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing at the scene.

The Russians sent 18 martyrs to Zaporizhzhia at night. It is known about the injured man, he refused hospitalization. The Russian Federation damaged an infrastructure facility, multi-storey and private houses, and an educational institution. At first, the power went out partially, but the power supply has already been restored.

At 2 am, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Fedorov wrote about 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia and that this was the most massive strike in recent times. The State Emergency Service writes that Russia launched 16 UAV strikes on the city. Fires broke out in various areas: the roof of an educational institution caught fire, two cars burned, a blast wave and debris damaged neighboring houses, garages and private cars caught fire. All fires were extinguished. All emergency services of the city are working on the ground, including 97 rescuers and 26 units of State Emergency Service equipment.

German Energy Minister Halushchenko wrote that due to the attack on the transmission system, preventive measures are urgently being taken. “Ukrenergo” reported emergency outages in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad regions.

