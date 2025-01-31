SBU has opened a criminal case over the alleged disclosure of information from Budanov about a “threat to the existence of Ukraine”

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has opened criminal proceedings over the alleged disclosure of information from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, that the existence of Ukraine could be "under threat without negotiations to end the war".

This was reported by a source of Babel in the press service of SBU.

The case was initiated on January 28 on the basis of the disclosure of state secrets by people who were entrusted with this information during a closed session of the Verkhovna Rada, which was marked "Top Secret".

The investigation is ongoing under the article on disclosure of state secrets, which led to grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 328 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

What preceded

On January 27, Ukrainska Pravda (UP), citing an unnamed deputy, reported that during a closed meeting of parliamentarians and representatives of the Defense Forces, the head of the Defense Ministryʼs GUR Kyrylo Budanov, allegedly suggested threats to the existence of Ukraine if "serious negotiations" were not held by the summer.

"At first, the representatives of the General Staff talked a lot, confusingly, but very interestingly. Then there were various other reports. But the most memorable was Budanovʼs answer. Someone asked him how much time we still had. And Kyrylo, with his cold smile, said: ʼIf there are no serious negotiations by the summer, then very dangerous processes for the very existence of Ukraine may begin,ʼ" the UP quotes its interlocutor.

The intelligence community did not confirm this information and urged the media to "not spread rumors" and fake news.

