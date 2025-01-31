Wounded soldiers will be issued a “Wounded Package” this year — the government approved the resolution

This year, wounded Ukrainian servicemen will begin receiving a "Wounded Package" — a set of adaptive clothing and personal hygiene products. The government has approved a corresponding resolution developed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the defense department.

The package will be issued to wounded and sick military personnel, police officers, as well as rank and file and command staff of the civil defense service.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk, noted that the “Wounded Package” will help people feel more comfortable, as it covers the basic needs of a person in the first days after hospitalization. In addition, the adaptive clothing was designed to be functional “even in difficult circumstances”, in particular, taking into account the needs of the wounded and people with limited mobility.

Such clothes are easier to put on – they are equipped with special fasteners that allow you to do it without excessive effort. There are side fasteners, as well as a loose fit, flared sleeves and legs, an adjustable belt and pockets. All this is made of soft and elastic cotton materials that do not put pressure on the body and allow you to move freely.

The design of adaptive clothing allows the wounded and sick to dress themselves, which increases their independence and improves self-esteem, the Ministry of Defense noted.

Hereʼs what will be in the "Wounded Package":

the shirt is adaptive;

adaptive shorts;

short-sleeved sweatshirt is adaptive;

long-sleeved sweatshirt is adaptive;

adaptive pants;

socks;

barracks slippers;

towel.

Hygiene kit list:

bath towel;

disposable razor;

shaving foam (100 ml tube);

toothbrush;

toothpaste (100 ml tube);

comb;

shampoo (200 ml);

shower gel (250 ml);

deodorant/antiperspirant;

antiseptic (30 ml tube);

wet and dry wipes (packs of 100);

moisturizing cream (75 ml tube);

sanitary and hygienic products made of paper;

case (organizer) for the set.

The following hygiene products will be added to the feminine kit:

hairbrush;

daily and menstrual pads (pack of 20);

cosmetic cotton pads (pack of 50 pieces);

cotton swabs (pack of 100 pieces);

hair tie.

Separately taken into account for bedridden patients and patients with disabilities:

a cup for feeding and drinking for bedridden patients;

adaptive spoon-fork with a clasp on the sleeve.

