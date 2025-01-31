The Defense Forces strike one of the most powerful refineries in Russia

On the night of January 31, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck “Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka” LLC in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This refinery is among the ten largest oil refineries in Russia in terms of design capacity and is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

Flashes and explosions were recorded in the area of this plant. The results of the attack are being clarified.

Previously, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that eight UAVs were allegedly shot down over the Volgograd region.

