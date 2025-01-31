MP is suspected of organizing contract killing of businessman from the Poltava region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained Oleh Dyadyk, a deputy of the Poltava Regional Council from the "For the Future" party, on suspicion of organizing the contract killing of the owner of a local agricultural company.

This was reported by the press services of SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, without naming names. Babel was informed about this by sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to the investigation, the official wanted to eliminate the businessman in order to appropriate his business. The deputy offered his driver $20 000 for the murder, which was planned at a local abandoned pumping station, where Dyadyk had invited the businessman, allegedly to talk about work issues.

The investigation established that the driver was supposed to put a noose around the businessmanʼs neck and then stage his hanging. After that, the deputy planned to forge documents for the agricultural companyʼs corporate rights in order to indicate himself as a proxy.

The suspects — the driver and the deputy — met in places without CCTV cameras and communicated exclusively in person to prepare the murder. Both were caught red-handed while driving the businessman to the meeting place.

Both were charged with organizing and complicity in an attempted murder.

