Briton sets world record by visiting 42 museums in less than 12 hours

Briton Ben Melham set a world record by visiting 42 museums in less than 12 hours.

CNN writes about this.

In October 2024, Melham arrived in London. He began his journey at 9:03 a.m. from the Royal Pharmaceutical Society Museum in east London and ended it at the Royal Academy of Arts in central London at 7:58 p.m.

During this time, he visited about 40 more museums. He started with world-famous landmarks — the Natural History Museum, the Tower of London and the British Museum, and ended with the tiny Sir John Soane Museum.

Ben Melhamʼs third stop was the collection of the Royal Armoury at the Tower of London. Книга рекордів Гіннеса

Melham says he wanted to set the record after reading the Guinness Book of World Records with his children, who encouraged him to put words into action.

“London’s museums contain millions of exhibits. Each of them can connect you to a specific time, a specific person or a natural wonder,” says Melham.

Now Melham is hoping to break the world record for the most museums visited in a single year. As of last week, he had visited 85 museums.

