More than 20 American volunteers have gone missing in the war in Ukraine, and the number of casualties has increased sharply over the past six months.

CNN writes about this.

The bodies of at least five American volunteers who enlisted in the Ukrainian army have not been recovered from the battlefield after they were killed in combat over the past six months.

Relatives of missing Americans told CNN that legal uncertainty often prevents their loved ones from being officially declared dead. In particular, they said, the bodies of two American volunteers who died near Pokrovsk in late September have still not been found.

According to relatives and survivors, 25-year-old former American soldier Zachary Ford and another American, call sign “Hunter”, were killed in a drone strike while carrying out a mission to blow up a bridge near the village of Novogrodivka. The area where they died is now under Russian control.

Another former US Marine, 41-year-old Corey Nawrocki, was killed in combat in Russiaʼs Bryansk region in October. His body was shown on Telegram by Russian soldiers, but it was only after difficult negotiations that he was returned, along with nearly 800 others who died on January 24.

Artur Dobroserdov, the Commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine for Missing Persons, confirmed to CNN that more than 20 Americans are considered missing.

Lauren Guillaume is an American living in Kyiv and works for the RT Weatherman Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps foreign families find their loved ones. She said foreigners can be declared dead through physical confirmation, such as a DNA test, or by court order if there is strong evidence of death. She is currently working on the cases of 88 dead or missing foreigners of 18 nationalities, half of whom are Americans.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.