Plane crash in the US. Trump says no one survived the crash, rescuers found 28 bodies

The US President Donald Trump said that no one survived the plane crash over Washington, where a passenger plane and a military helicopter collided.

He said this at a press conference at the White House, CNN reports.

It is known that there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft of PSA Airlines. The Sikorsky H-60 helicopter, which was on a training flight, had three military personnel.

According to the latest data, rescuers found 28 bodies of the deceased at the scene of the tragedy.

The dead included 14 skaters returning home from a national development camp in Wichita, Kansas, Doug Zegibe, CEO of The Skating Club of Boston, told NBC News.

Six of them were from The Skating Club of Boston — two coaches, two teenage athletes, and the athletes’ mothers. The coaches were Russian figure skaters Vadim Naumov and Evgeniya Shishkova — they won the 1994 World Pair Skating Championships but had lived in the United States since 1998.

Trump added that the cause of the collision is currently unknown, but the White House has "some very strong thoughts and ideas" about it.

A Bombardier CRJ700 passenger jet collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter over Washington, D.C., at approximately 9:00 p.m. local time on January 29. The plane was approaching the runway at Reagan National Airport. The plane plunged two meters into the Potomac River and broke into two pieces.

