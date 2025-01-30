Netflix announces release date for final season of Squid Game

The third season of the series "Squid Game" will be released on June 27, 2025. It will be the final one.

This was reported on the showʼs official page in X.

The “Squid Game” is a South Korean survival thriller set in modern-day Seoul. A group of 456 people are invited to play a series of childrenʼs games with the chance to win a huge sum of money, but if they lose, they will die.

In the new poster, a Death Games employee holds a contestantʼs legs. Below them, the caption reads, "Prepare for the final game".

The first season of “Squid Game” became the most popular in Netflix history, with over 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first 28 days after its premiere in September 2021. The series has grossed an estimated $837 million. The second season, which premiered in late 2024, received mixed reviews from critics. The New York Times noted that the new season “had big ambitions but did little to achieve them”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.