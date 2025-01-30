Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu called Ukraine a “fictional state”. The Foreign Ministry responded

Pro-Russian candidate for president of Romania Calin Georgescu called Ukraine a “fictional state”. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded that he was repeating the theses of Russian propaganda.

"The world is changing. Borders will change. Moreover, if borders change, where are we? So, we have Northern Bukovyna, we have Budzhak, we have Northern Maramures from the former Transcarpathia, what is left of the Hungarians, Lviv, which will remain with the Poles, and Little Russia...", Georgescu said in an interview.

He is convinced that the division of Ukrainian territories after the end of the war "will definitely happen" and Ukraine "has no other choice".

"This path is inevitable. Ukraine is a fictional state," Georgescu added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called such words of the Romanian politician an expression of extreme disrespect for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, as well as contrary to international norms, the UN Charter, and basic democratic values.

"Against the backdrop of such statements, Calin Georgescuʼs attempts to position himself as an ʼindependentʼ politician look absurd: the theses he voiced are completely identical to the theses of Russian propaganda, which indicates complete dependence on the masters in Moscow," the ministry added.

Subsequently, the Romanian Foreign Ministry noted that it resolutely reaffirms its unwavering position in support of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

"This position is clear and based on international law, national interests, and a long-term, values-based foreign policy," the department emphasized.

Who is Calin Georgescu?

Georgescu was advisor to the Minister of Environment and Secretary General of the Ministry from 1997 to 1998. He worked for the United Nations for 17 years in the field of environmental protection. He was also the Executive Director of the National Center for Sustainable Development and coordinated the development of national sustainable development strategies from 1999 to 2008.

He has been nominated five times for the position of Prime Minister. In 2016, it was by the "Federation of Civil Society of Romania", which welcomed Russiaʼs annexation of Crimea.

Georgescu actively campaigned for the presidency on TikTok. He won the first round of the election, but it was annulled after allegations that the politician had influenced the election through TikTok. New elections were scheduled for May 4.

Recent polls show that Georgescu is the favorite in the race — 37% of those surveyed are ready to vote for him.

