Babel sources: Ukrainian cyber experts attacked the infrastructure of “Gazprom” and “Gazpromneft”

Cyber specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out a DDOS attack on the digital infrastructure of some of the largest Russian energy companies, “Gazprom” and “Gazpromneft”, a few days ago. The cyber attack was timed to coincide with the battle of Ukrainian students near Kruty.

This is reported by sources of Babel.

In particular, online services of enterprises that support the activities of the Russian army were hit.

Since January 28, company clients cannot use their personal account, the companyʼs online services, pay for fuel using fuel cards, debit or accumulate bonuses on accounts, etc.

In response to customer complaints, “Gazprom” reported a "temporary technical failure", but did not specify the cause. The companies do not say when they will be able to restore online services.

"Todayʼs problems of Russian drivers are a greeting from our brothers from 1918, the heroes of the battle near Kruty, who over a hundred years ago gave a boost to the criminal Russian gangs of the drug addict Muraviov. Today we continue the work of the then defenders of Kyiv both at the front and in cyberspace. Glory to Ukraine!" commented on the event in GUR of the Ministry of Defense.

Battle of Kruty

In 1918, Kyiv students and high school students engaged in battle with Red Guard units on the railway near the village of Kruty, 130 kilometers from Kyiv.

Nearly 600 Ukrainian soldiers confronted a 4 000-strong Russian Red Guard unit led by Socialist Revolutionary Mikhail Muraviov and were able to delay their advance on Kyiv. The Bolshevik infantry advance was supported by cannon and machine-gun fire from two armored trains, while the Ukrainians were armed with only 16 machine guns, a homemade armored train, and rifles.

To avoid being surrounded, lacking reinforcements and weapons and having lost almost 300 fighters, the Ukrainian soldiers began to retreat. During the retreat, 27 young men from the Student Hundred were captured and shot.

After that, the Bolsheviks did not allow the locals to bury the bodies of the dead. The funeral of those who fell in the battle of Kruty at Askoldʼs Grave took place after the liberation of Kyiv from the Reds in March 1918. Under Soviet rule, the graves of those who fell at Kruty were destroyed, and the circumstances of the battle were hushed up.

The Day of Remembrance of the Krut Heroes has been celebrated at the state level in Ukraine since 2003.