The Rules Committee recommended that the Rada suspend Poroshenko from meetings

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Rules of Procedure supported the suspension of MP Petro Poroshenko from participating in parliamentary meetings.

This was reported by MP from "European Solidarity" Iryna Herashchenko and the Ukrinform correspondent.

The initiative was supported by six peopleʼs deputies of the committee, three abstained, and one was against. According to Herashchenko, they want to suspend Poroshenko from the Rada meetings for six months, throughout the entire 13th session — during wartime, a continuous plenary meeting lasts the entire session.

Previously, members of the European Solidarity party stated that they would try to remove Poroshenko for insulting Bohdan Yaremenko, a deputy from the “Servant of the People” party, in a private conversation on January 19.

The corresponding complaint "regarding the events that took place on December 19, 2024 in the plenary hall" is listed on the agenda of the committee meeting. It was filed by Mykyta Poturayev, a deputy from the “Servant of the People” party.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.