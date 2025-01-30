Russia attacked Ukraine with 81 drones overnight, 37 were shot down

On the night of January 30, the Russians struck Ukraine with 81 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation).

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 37 Shaheds and other types of drones were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Odesa regions. Another 39 enemy UAV simulators were lost in location without negative consequences.

The attack affected the Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa and Poltava regions. The enemy hit enterprises, residential buildings and cars. The drone flew into a high-rise building in Sumy. Preliminary, the attack destroyed 9 apartments and 12 balconies. There are dead and injured.

A large-scale fire that broke out in the Dnipropetrovsk region due to a Russian strike on the Sinelnykivsky district was extinguished. A lyceum building was destroyed, 22 private houses, a cultural center, a religious institution, an administrative building, a post office, a store, and an enterprise were damaged. A power line was affected.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.