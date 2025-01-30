A passenger plane collided with a military helicopter in the USA — at least 18 people are known to have died

In the US, a passenger plane collided with a military helicopter over Washington, D.C., killing at least 18 people. The exact number of victims is currently unknown.

This is reported by Sky News, ABC News and CBS News.

A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 carrying 64 people and a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter carrying three military personnel on a training flight collided as the plane approached the runway at Reagan National Airport. The plane plunged two meters into the Potomac River and broke into two pieces.

The survivors have not yet been found. It is currently unknown whether there are any such people. 300 rescuers, including police and divers, are working at the site. Local authorities say the rescue operation will last "many hours".

The US President Donald Trump is aware of the disaster and is monitoring the situation. He wrote that “the situation appears to have been preventable.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on social media that the Pentagon is actively monitoring the situation and “stands ready to provide assistance if needed”.

This is the first major air disaster in the United States since 2009.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.