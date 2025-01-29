Media: White House lifts freeze on federal aid programs

US President Donald Trumpʼs budget office has lifted an order freezing federal grant spending.

AP, CNN, and Washington Post write about this.

NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander also published the executive order itself.

“OMB Memorandum M-25-13 is rescinded. If you have any questions regarding the implementation of the President’s orders, please contact your agency’s general counsel,” the document states.

What preceded

The United States is the worldʼs largest donor of foreign aid, although other countries allocate a larger share of their budgets. The United States provides 4 out of every 10 dollars donated to humanitarian aid.

On January 24, the US State Department ordered a freeze on new funding for nearly all US foreign assistance programs as part of President Donald Trumpʼs drive to "align these programs with his foreign policy goals."

On January 26, Suspilne, citing sources, wrote that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine had received an order to suspend all projects and expenditures on them. USAID did not officially comment on the situation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he has instructed government officials to report on those US support programs that are currently suspended.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.