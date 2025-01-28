Zelensky: Some suspended US support programs will be financed by the state

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed government officials to report on those US support programs that are currently suspended.

He said this in his evening address.

According to him, government officials are finding out which programs are currently in deficit: almost all of them went not through the government of Ukraine, but directly through communities and various organizations.

"There are many projects. We will determine which ones are critical and require solutions now. We can provide some of this funding through our state finances, and we will discuss some with Europeans and Americans. This applies to many areas — from communications, digitalization to support for veterans, schools, hospitals, and reconstruction," the president emphasized.

The President added that the state will support programs related to children, veterans, and the protection of our infrastructure.