Zelensky: Some suspended US support programs will be financed by the state

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed government officials to report on those US support programs that are currently suspended.
He said this in his evening address.
According to him, government officials are finding out which programs are currently in deficit: almost all of them went not through the government of Ukraine, but directly through communities and various organizations.
"There are many projects. We will determine which ones are critical and require solutions now. We can provide some of this funding through our state finances, and we will discuss some with Europeans and Americans. This applies to many areas — from communications, digitalization to support for veterans, schools, hospitals, and reconstruction," the president emphasized.
The President added that the state will support programs related to children, veterans, and the protection of our infrastructure.
- On January 26, Suspilne, citing sources, wrote that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine had received an order to suspend all projects and expenditures on them. USAID did not officially comment on the situation.
- The announcement came after the US State Department on January 24 ordered a freeze on new funding for nearly all US foreign assistance programs as part of President Donald Trumpʼs drive to "align these programs with his foreign policy goals."