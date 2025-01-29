Ukrainian drones hit oil pumping station and missile arsenal in Russia

On the night of January 29, Ukrainian drones struck the Andreapol oil pumping station and missile arsenal in the Tver region of Russia.

This was reported to Babel by a source in the Security Service of Ukraine.

This was a joint special operation of the SBU and the Special Operations Forces.

The Andreapol oil pumping station is an important component of the Baltic Pipeline System — 2. Drones damaged the filtration pump site and tanks with additives at the station — there was a spill of oil products and a fire broke out.

The Russians had to stop the main pipeline that supplies oil to the Ust-Luga terminal in the Leningrad region.

Another target was the 23rd missile arsenal of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Tver region. Drones hit the warehouse itself and three buildings of the military unit. Local residents counted more than 20 explosions and wrote in chat rooms about the evacuation of the population.