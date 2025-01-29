Kyiv Mayor Klitschko appealed to the president through the new head of the Kyiv City Military Administration — says he wants to “unbalance” the government

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has appealed to President Volodymyr Zelensky. He says that people in his entourage are "engaging in political intrigues" and trying to "unbalance" the government in Kyiv.

According to Klitschko, the new head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, is allegedly trying to usurp the powers of the mayor, city council, and the Kyiv City State Administration. Therefore, Klitschko declared a "violation of the law."

"[Tkachenko] is blocking the resolution of key economic issues. Restoration of damaged houses, compensation for affected residents, restoration of infrastructure, and others. This destabilizes the cityʼs governance and poses a threat to the capitalʼs life support," Klitschko said.

Updated at 19:00: Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko called Klitschkoʼs statement "very strange."

"The statement by the mayor, Vitali Klitschko, is very strange. Apparently, the mayor is not aware of what is happening in the capital right now," said Tkachenko.

Tkachenko added that the day before he had a "completely working conversation" with Klitschko about the priorities of the capitalʼs military administration. He called the mayorʼs accusations empty and added that "the military administration will do for the people of Kyiv what the city hall cannot do."