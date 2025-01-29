Air Force: Air Defense Shot Down 29 Drones Overnight

On the night of January 29, air defense forces destroyed 29 Russian drones over Ukraine. Another 14 did not reach their target — they were lost in space without any negative consequences.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia launched 57 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types into Ukraine from the Russian Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and the Crimean Cape Chauda. The Russian Federation also launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

They worked in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.