Denmark to spend another $2 billion on Arctic security

Denmark will spend another $2.05 billion to strengthen security in the Arctic region in partnership with its autonomous territories of Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

This was reported by the Danish Ministry of Defense.

The deal includes three new Arctic ships, new long-range drones with enhanced imaging capability, and more powerful satellite capability.

"We must accept that there are serious security and defense challenges in the Arctic and the North Atlantic," stressed Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Three new Arctic naval ships should help more effectively and adaptively carry out missions around Greenland, as well as transport cargo, including helicopters and drones.

Long-range drones will help monitor areas over long distances and provide detailed surveillance, while ground-based sensors will enhance situational awareness and reconnaissance.

The Danish government also plans to conclude another agreement to strengthen security in the Arctic in the first half of 2025.

The US wants to buy Greenland

In December 2024, Donald Trump declared that “possession and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” for U.S. national security. He had expressed interest in purchasing the island during his first term as president. Trump refused to rule out the possibility of military action to acquire the land.

Following Trumpʼs statement, Denmark decided to significantly increase defense spending on the island and also changed the royal coat of arms to make it more prominently represent Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lukke Rasmussen has dismissed the possibility of Greenland becoming a subject of the United States. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said that the region belongs to the Greenlanders and is not for sale.

Later, Greenlandʼs Prime Minister Mute Egede stated that the island does not want to be either American or Danish, but instead seeks independence.

According to the Financial Times, US President Donald Trump and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had a conversation about the future of Greenland, which went “horribly”. Frederiksen denied selling the island to the United States, after which Trump became aggressive and confrontational. He harshly threatened Denmark with tariffs. In response, the Prime Minister proposed expanding cooperation between the countries.

