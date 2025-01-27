Thousands of Palestinians return to northern Gaza Strip, where the fiercest fighting took place

Thousands of Palestinians are returning to the northern Gaza Strip through the Netzarim Corridor, despite the destruction and threats of new conflicts.
CNN and Al Jazeera write about this.
Israel ordered a mass evacuation of the northern Gaza Strip in the early days of the war, which began on October 7, 2023, and sealed it off shortly after ground forces entered. About a million people fled to the south, while hundreds of thousands remained in the north, where the fiercest fighting took place.
On the morning of January 27, Israel opened military checkpoints that had divided the territory into northern and southern zones for more than a year, 48 hours later than originally planned. Israel blamed the Palestinian group Hamas for the delay, saying the militants had violated the terms of a ceasefire agreement.
Israel expected Hamas to release civilian hostage Arbel Yehud in the second round of hostage releases. When that did not happen, Israel delayed the opening of the Netzarim corridor, refusing to let people through. Eventually, Hamas agreed to release more hostages, including Yehud.
Palestinians, who have been living in tent camps and schools converted into shelters for more than a year, are eager to return to their homes — even though they know they will likely be damaged or destroyed. Many feared they would be stuck in the southern Gaza Strip forever. They have also been spooked by the US President Donald Trumpʼs proposals to resettle large numbers of Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan.
Despite the destruction of most buildings in northern Gaza during the fighting, Palestinians insist on their desire to return to their homeland. Hamas spokesman Izzat al-Rishk called the return a "great day", saying it would destroy Israelʼs plans to relocate Palestinians.
The Netzarim Corridor opened to pedestrians at 07:00 local time. Vehicles were allowed through after checks from 09:00. The opening of the corridor will allow about 650 000 Palestinians to return home.
Many people have been waiting for this moment for weeks — they have spent the last few days on the streets or on the beach with mattresses, belongings, and water tanks to see the checkpoint open.
Gaza ceasefire agreement
On the evening of January 15, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. This could ease tensions in the Middle East, where conflicts continue in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq.
The ceasefire agreement was originally scheduled to take effect on January 19, but Israel continued to attack the Gaza Strip because Hamas failed to provide a list of hostages to be released in time, thus violating the terms of the agreement. However, Hamas did provide a list of hostages to be released, Israel confirmed this, and the agreement went into effect.
The media reports that in the first phase, IDF will withdraw to within 700 meters of the Gaza Strip, Israel will release approximately 2 000 Palestinians, and Hamas will release 33 Israeli prisoners. Israel will allow the wounded in Gaza to move around the territory to receive medical care, and will open the Rafah crossing with Egypt. The IDF troops will begin to withdraw from the Philadelphia Corridor.
