Tesla files lawsuit against European Union over tariffs on electric cars from China

Tesla is suing the EU over tariffs it imposed on imports of electric cars from China.

The Financial Times writes about this.

On Monday, the EU court published on its website confirmation of the lawsuit filed by Teslaʼs Shanghai subsidiary, without providing further details.

The American company filed the lawsuit following Germanyʼs BMW and several Chinese automakers.

In October, the EU imposed anti-subsidy tariffs of 7.8% on Tesla and up to 35.3% on other companies. This is in addition to the 10% standard import tariff.

The anti-subsidy tariffs follow an EU investigation launched in 2023 into Chinaʼs unfair support for its electric vehicle industry. Brussels found that automakers benefited from preferential loans, cheap land deals and subsidies for suppliers such as steel producers.

Tesla received the lowest tariff after an individual EU inspection found that the company had the least amount of support from the Chinese government.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.