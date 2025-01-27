Russia attacked Ukraine with 104 drones at night — air defense shot down 57

On the night of January 27, the Russians struck Ukraine with 104 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Oriol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, as well as from Cape Chauda in Crimea.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Airborne Forces and the Defense Forces.

As of 09:00, 57 "Shaheeds" and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Another 39 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location without any negative consequences.

Hostile drones damaged infrastructure and residential buildings in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kyiv regions. Preliminary, no casualties, assistance is being provided to the victims.

