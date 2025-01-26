Commander of the Land Forces Drapaty was appointed head of the Khortytsia Group of Forces.

On the instructions of Volodymyr Zelensky, Major General Mykhailo Drapaty was assigned to command the Operational-Strategic Group of Forces "Khortytsia".

The president announced this in an evening address.

He noted that this concerns the "most brutal areas of fighting." At the same time, Drapaty will retain the powers of commander of the Ground Forces, the largest unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This will help combine the armyʼs combat work with the proper training of brigades. It is the front-line needs that should determine the standards for staffing and training of brigades," Zelensky said.

Mykhailo Drapaty was appointed the new commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the end of November 2024. He participated in the ATO in eastern Ukraine, and began his combat career as the commander of the 2nd Battalion of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade. Under Drapatyʼs command, units of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Brigade entered Mariupol in armored vehicles in May 2014 to reinforce the units that were repelling the militantsʼ assault.

