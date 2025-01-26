Rescue operation completed in Zaporizhzhia after January 18 attack

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia at the site of a missile strike on January 18. Two people were killed and 12 others were injured.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

At the scene of the crash, rescuers unblocked the body of a 27-year-old man. Dog handlers were involved in the work.

On the morning of January 18, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the city center of Zaporizhzhia. The administrative building of an industrial facility was partially destroyed, and residential buildings and cars were damaged.

