All children evacuated from Pokrovsk community in Donetsk region

There are 10,000 people left in the Pokrovska community of Donetsk region. At the same time, there are 7,000 in Pokrovsk itself, and all the children from the community have already been evacuated.

This was reported by the head of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration, Serhiy Dobryak.

Recently, the evacuation has slowed down a lot, now no more than 5-6 people are leaving per day. There are no longer any evacuation points in Pokrovsk itself, so people are being picked up by address.

Dobryak urges locals not to delay and evacuate. There are no street battles in Pokrovsk, but the local administration and military are preparing for it. Then it will become even more difficult to evacuate.