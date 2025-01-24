At night, air defense shot down 25 enemy drones out of 58

On the night of January 24, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 58 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Oriol, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 9 a.m., 25 enemy Shahed and other types of drones had been shot down in Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv regions. Another 27 simulator drones were lost in location without negative consequences.

There are casualties and deaths due to Russian shelling in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, high-rise buildings and private houses, and cars have been hit.

