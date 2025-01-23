Documentary “Porcelain War” nominated for an Oscar

The film "The Porcelain War" directed by Brendan Bellom and Slava Leontiev was nominated for an Oscar from the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Best Documentary.

This was announced by the organizers of the award.

"Porcelain War" is the story of three Ukrainian porcelain animal artists working against the backdrop of war. Despite the danger, they fill Kharkiv with art: they make porcelain figurines that decorate houses destroyed by Russian shelling.

The film was directed by American Brendan Bellomo and the filmʼs hero Slava Leontiev. The cinematographer was Andrey Stefanov.

The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Prix in the US Documentary section. The film has already won 37 awards and 27 nominations at international film festivals.

Four more films will compete in this category:

Black Box Diaries;

No Other Land;

Soundtrack to a Coup dʼEtat;

Sugarcane.

The Oscars ceremony will take place on the night of March 3, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.