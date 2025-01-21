Ukraine expects to receive €30.6 billion in EU support this year

Ukraine expects the European Union to provide it with €30.6 billion in budget support in 2025.

This was stated by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko.

This amount includes:

€18.1 billion — funds that are part of the G7 ERA initiative from proceeds from frozen assets of the Russian Federation;

€12.5 billion — financial assistance under the Ukraine Facility.

The money raised will be used to meet the needs of the state budget in 2025 and 2026.

Overall, the EU has been the largest donor of direct budget assistance since February 2022. During this period, €45 billion has been mobilized to finance priority state budget expenditures.

The minister added that in 2024, EU budget assistance will account for over 40% of all external revenues of Ukraine — €16.1 billion. Importantly, this assistance includes €3 billion in grants, the rest in soft loans.

