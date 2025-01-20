An assassination attempt was being prepared against the deputy head of the Ministry of Health — it was prevented by the police and the SBU

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police prevented the assassination of the First Deputy Minister of Health.

This is reported by the SBU.

Two accomplices were caught red-handed while trying to transfer money to buy firearms. According to the case materials, they are residents of the Kyiv region. They had been following the first deputy head of the Ministry of Health for several months, studying his daily routine and the routes he took.

This is probably Serhiy Dubrov, whom the government appointed to the position in March 2023.

In order to kill the official with a gun, the suspects spent a long time visiting a shooting range and practicing their shooting skills. Then they began looking for a gun seller on the black market, but were detained by law enforcement officers when they were about to transfer the money for the pistol.

The suspects were informed of suspicion of premeditated murder. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for them is being decided. The suspects face up to 15 years in prison.