WSJ: Trump wants to visit China within 100 days of inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump has told advisers he wants to travel to China after he takes office, possibly within 100 days of his inauguration.

This was reported by the WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone on January 17 for the first time since 2021, discussing trade, fentanyl, and TikTok.

The newly elected US president added that, together with the Chinese leader, he will "do everything possible to make the world more peaceful and secure".

China’s official account of Friday’s phone call between Trump and Xi said the two leaders agreed to establish a “strategic communication channel”. The Chinese report also quoted Trump as allegedly telling the Chinese leader that he “looks forward to meeting with President Xi as soon as possible”.

People close to Chinese decision-making said Trump and Xi have discussed a face-to-face meeting through their representatives. One option is for Trump to invite the Chinese leader to the United States.

The WSJ reports that Trump will initially focus on domestic travel within the United States. He is expected to travel the country in his first week in office to promote executive orders he plans to sign, including in the energy sector. Trump is also reportedly planning to visit Los Angeles, California, where massive wildfires have erupted.

The US-China relations

In recent years, trade tensions between China and the United States have been escalating. They are expressed in mutual tariffs, restrictions on imports and exports, as well as in the competition for technological leadership. Both Beijing and Washington actively influence international trade, so their bilateral restrictions also affect other countries. During the election campaign, Trump promised to impose tariffs on foreign goods, including from China.

At the same time, tensions are growing due to differences in geopolitical interests. One of the key issues is Taiwan. China threatens to “return” Taiwan, which is an ally of the United States. The ruling Communist Party considers Taiwan to be part of its territory. Beijing has increasingly promised to “reunify” the island with mainland China since 2022. US President Joe Biden has said that the United States will defend Taiwan in the event of an attack.

Vice President Han Zheng will be representing China at Trumpʼs inauguration on January 20.

