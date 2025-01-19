Supporters of South Korean President storm courthouse, 86 detained

Supporters of South Korean President Yoon Seok Yeol stormed the courthouse, with 86 of them detained since Saturday. All because the presidentʼs detention was extended.

This is reported by Yonhap.

On Saturday, January 18, when Yoon Seok Yeolʼs arrest was extended, 44 000 people gathered outside the courthouse.

Some protesters stormed the courthouse, smashing windows, throwing plastic chairs at police officers, and spraying fire extinguishers. Some of them clashed with law enforcement officers as they tried to force their way into the courthouse, ignoring police warnings that it was dangerous and illegal.

Law enforcement officers arrested at least 45 protesters on Sunday, January 19 alone. Police have formed a special investigation team to investigate the incidents and said they will take “strict action” against any violators.

What preceded

South Korean President Yoon Seok Yeol declared martial law in the country on the night of December 3-4 to “protect the constitutional order” — the first time since the 1980s. The reason was that the opposition Democratic Party of South Korea, which has a majority in parliament, rejected the government’s budget proposal and decided to impeach the state auditor and the attorney general.

In total, martial law lasted about six hours, but it caused a sharp internal crisis — now the president is being called to resign. On December 8, he was informed of suspicion of treason and abuse of power and banned from traveling abroad.

On December 14, the South Korean parliament supported a bill to impeach President Yoon Seok Yeol.

There was an attempt to detain the president on January 3, but his security prevented it. On January 15, he was detained in a second attempt.

Yoon Seok Yeol has low approval ratings in the country, in particular due to rising food and housing prices, labor conflicts and a sharp decline in the birth rate. The presidentʼs reputation has also been under attack due to a hidden camera video showing First Lady Kim Geun Hee allegedly accepting a $2 200 Dior bag as a gift.

