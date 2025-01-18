Court orders arrest of South Korean president

The Seoul Western District Court has authorized the arrest of President Yoon Seok Yeol over his failed attempt to impose martial law.

This is reported by the Yonhap agency.

According to the courtʼs decision, Yoly can be held in custody for up to 20 days, including the days he has already spent in a detention center after being arrested at his residence in Seoul on January 15.

The Office for the Investigation of Corruption among High-ranking Officials plans to hand the president over to the prosecutorʼs office in 10 days. The prosecutorʼs office is expected to conduct further investigation and bring charges against him within 20 days.

Because of this decision, clashes broke out between the presidentʼs supporters and the police, the crowd broke into the courthouse, and the police are making arrests.

What preceded

South Korean President Yoon Seok Yeol declared martial law in the country on the night of December 3-4 to “protect the constitutional order” — the first time since the 1980s. The reason was that the opposition Democratic Party of South Korea, which has a majority in parliament, rejected the government’s budget proposal and decided to impeach the state auditor and the attorney general.

In total, martial law lasted about six hours, but it caused a sharp internal crisis — now the president is being called to resign. On December 8, he was informed of suspicion of treason and abuse of power and banned from traveling abroad.

On December 14, the South Korean parliament supported a bill to impeach President Yoon Seok Yeol.

There was an attempt to detain the president on January 3, but his security prevented it. On January 15, he was detained in a second attempt.

Yoon Seok Yeol has low approval ratings in the country, in particular due to rising food and housing prices, labor conflicts and a sharp decline in the birth rate. The presidentʼs reputation has also been under attack due to a hidden camera video showing First Lady Kim Geun Hee allegedly accepting a $2 200 Dior bag as a gift.

