At night, the Air Defense Forces shot down two Iskanders and 24 drones

On the night of January 18, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones and other types of UAVs from the directions of Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, as well as with Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, it was confirmed that two ballistic missiles were shot down in the Kyiv region and 24 Shaheds and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Donetsk regions.

Another 14 enemy drones-simulators were lost in the area without negative consequences. The downed missiles fell in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv. The enterprise building was partially destroyed, houses, the entrance to the metro, cars and the main water supply were damaged.

The enemy struck a ballistic missile at an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, damaging houses and cars.

