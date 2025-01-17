Four people killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih

A search and rescue operation has been completed in Kryvyi Rih at the site of Russian missile strikes that killed four people and injured 14 others.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Among the injured are four children: boys aged 9 and 12, and two girls, one of whom is a year and a half old and the other is nine. Five injured people remain in the hospital. Three are in serious condition.

The Kryvyi Rih media outlet "Svoi" named the names of three victims. 20-year-old student Oleksiy and his 61-year-old grandmother Alyona died near their own entrance. Doctors are fighting for the life of aunt Oleksiy. A 45-year-old music teacher at the Kryvyi Rih gymnasium Oksana also became a victim of the Russians.

Four high-rise buildings, 17 private houses, and a dozen cars were damaged in the city. An educational institution building was also destroyed. The police registered 47 reports of property damage and continue to receive peopleʼs complaints and record the consequences of Russiaʼs war crimes.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks. At 12:14 and 12:29, they reported high-speed targets in Kryvyi Rih.

Russian forces regularly attack Kryvyi Rik with ballistic weapons, targeting homes and other civilian objects.

