Law enforcement officers reported the suspicion to six Russian military personnel, including the bodyguard of the Ukrainophobe and Russian "military officer" Prilepin.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

At the end of 2024, the defendants were captured by the Defense Forces during battles in the Pokrovsk, Siversk, and Toretsk directions.

One of the prisoners turned out to be a 32-year-old Russian who guarded the Kremlinʼs "military guard" Yevhen (“Zakhar”) Prilepin during his trips to the temporarily occupied part of the territory of the Luhansk region.

According to the investigation, the Russian militant joined the “Zorya” battalion of the “LPR” terrorist organization before the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine. There, he was assigned as a reconnaissance rifleman.

At first, he fought against the ATO forces, and from February 24, 2022, he was among those who seized parts of the territory of the Luhansk region. He was informed of suspicion of participation in a terrorist organization and encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

In addition to him, there are three more defendants in the case. According to the investigation, these are traitors from the Luhansk region who, as part of the 88th and 2nd motorized rifle brigades of the Russian Federation, captured Severodenetsk, Lysychansk, and Rubizhne. They also built fortifications for Russian fighters who stormed Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

They were later transferred to attack the villages of Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske in the Luhansk region, where they were captured by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Two more suspected militants are residents of the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region. One of them initially served at Russian checkpoints in Horlivka, and after February 24, 2022, fought in the areas of Bakhmut and Pokrovsk.

The second one joined the 123rd separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation, where, as a machine gunner, he fired on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the villages of Pisky and Ozaryanivka. In December 2024, both suspects surrendered to Ukrainian troops during the fighting near Toretsk.

Five defendants have been charged with high treason and collaboration. All six suspects face sentences ranging from 15 years to life in prison.

