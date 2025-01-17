The McCallister familyʼs house from the movie “Home Alone” sold for $5.5 million

The McCallister family home from the movie "Home Alone," located in the American state of Illinois, has sold for $5.5 million.

This is evidenced by an advertisement on a housing sales website.

Built in 1921, the three-story, 847-square-meter mansion includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gym, a sports court, a small bar, a cinema and a three-car garage.

Its facade was used to film the cult film Home Alone in 1990. According to economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, in 1990 this house was affordable to only 1% of American families.

The owners of the house first decided to sell it in 2011, and within a year they found a buyer who paid $1.5 million for it — now he has resold the mansion for much more.

“Situated on a picturesque, tree-lined street in the heart of east Winnetka and elegantly positioned behind wrought iron gates, the mansion is the epitome of classic suburban Chicago architecture. The residence itself is a masterpiece of traditional style with a light, flowing floor plan filled with warmth, character, and exquisitely thought-out details,” the home’s description reads.

It was originally listed for sale with a price tag of $5.25 million, but the new owner offered a higher price.

In 2023, the mansion from the movie "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" was sold for $6.7 million.

