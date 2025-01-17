Trumpʼs team released his “tough” portrait before the inauguration

Official portraits of the US President-elect Donald Trump and his Vice President J.D. Vance were released on the eve of the inauguration on January 20.

This was reported on Trumpʼs official website.

The US president-elect and Vance are pictured wearing blue suits and white shirts with blue ties, with Trump sporting an American flag pin on his lapel. However, their facial expressions are different: the president-elect has his head down, his eyebrow raised and his lips pursed. Vance, on the other hand, is smiling in a more relaxed pose.

Trump Vance Transition Team

The portrait of Trump is being compared to a photo taken in Fulton County Jail in 2023, writes the BBC. At that time, he was charged with trying to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia — Trump denied the charges. He used the image to raise money for his campaign.

The press release called the portraits of Trump and Vance “tough”. The future 47th president of the United States looks very different from his 2017 portrait, on the eve of his first inauguration, where he smiles broadly at the camera.

“Trump is likely trying on a defiant image, turning legal troubles into a symbol of resilience and strength. The stark contrast to his previous, more traditional portrayal could also signal a shift in his public persona, emphasizing a tougher, more combative stance as he prepares to take office for a second time,” says Quadricos Driskell, a political science professor at George Washington University.

Official portraits of Trump and his former vice president Mike Pence were released only nine months after they were sworn in.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.