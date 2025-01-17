Police conduct hundreds of searches in 19 regions in cases of men being trafficked abroad

The National Police of Ukraine conducts over 200 searches in cases of illegal border crossing by military conscripts.

This is reported by the National Police.

Criminals smuggle men of draft age abroad through fraud, forgery of documents, unauthorized interference with the operation of electronic registers, and bribery of officials.

Police officers, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, are conducting searches in 19 regions of Ukraine of those involved in these schemes. Details will be made public after the completion of investigative actions, law enforcement officials added.

Earlier, Ukrainian law enforcement officers conducted over 600 simultaneous searches as part of the first stage of a special operation to block channels for the export of men of military age abroad. 45 people have already been suspected.

