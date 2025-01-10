Police uncover large-scale scheme to smuggle men abroad and name 45 suspects

Ukrainian law enforcement officers conducted over 600 simultaneous searches as part of the first stage of a special operation to block the channels for the export of men of military age abroad.

This was reported to the National Police.

Searches were conducted on the organizers and participants of groups that help men cross the border bypassing official checkpoints.

According to available data, these routes have helped hundreds of conscripts cross the border. The measures are ongoing in all regions of Ukraine.

Later, the police said that 45 people had already been suspected.

