An employee of “Ukrzaliznytsia” allegedly passed information about Ukrainian Army trains to Russia — she was informed of the suspicion

Law enforcement officers detained an employee of “Ukrzaliznytsia” (UZ), who, according to investigators, was providing information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the Russians. She was charged with treason and justifying Russian aggression.



This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The investigation says that the defendant informed the Russians about the directions and characteristics of the cargo of military trains that moved along the railway lines of the Poltava region — it was there that the woman worked as the chief accountant of “Ukrzaliznytsia”.



Until 2014, she lived in Horlivka (Donetsk region), and after the Russian invasion, she moved to Poltava. However, her husband remained in the temporarily occupied territories, and after the start of the full-scale war, he began to fight on the side of the Russian Federation. The woman was recruited in the spring of 2024.

Her husband was the “liaison” between the person in question and the Russian secret services. The woman passed on the information she received to the FSB — first through her husband, and then she was put in direct contact with the Russian handler.

The enemy was most interested in the Defense Forces trains, which transported advanced heavy armored vehicles, artillery weapons, and ammunition.

To obtain intelligence, the accountant used the official documentation she was working with. She also asked her colleagues for additional information about the transportation.

The woman is currently being held in semi-custody — she has no right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. Law enforcement officers plan to report the suspicion to her husband in absentia.

In addition, comprehensive measures have already been taken to guarantee the safe movement of Defense Forces echelons.

