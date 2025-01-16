Dutch Foreign Minister informes about new aid packages for Ukraine

Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp visited Kyiv on January 16 and met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

This was reported by the Ukrainian ministry.

As Veldkamp said, Amsterdam is providing Ukraine with additional aid packages. This includes €7 million through UCAP, coordinated by NATO. As part of the initiative, the Alliance is providing Kyiv with non-lethal support, such as fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment, and electronic warfare equipment.

Separately, the Netherlands is allocating €20 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, in addition to the €45 million already announced. The parties discussed strengthening Ukraineʼs air defense and increasing Amsterdamʼs investment in Ukrainian weapons production, including drones.

Previously, the participating countries of the IT coalition — Estonia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg — sent equipment worth €3.3 million to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine as part of the initiative.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.