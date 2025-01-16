David Lynch, director of the cult TV series “Twin Peaks” and the film “Dune”, has died

Famous American director David Lynch, who managed to find a balance between mainstream and bizarre cinema, has passed away at the age of 78.

The artistʼs family announced this on Facebook.

Lynch went from student experimental shorts to the success of his first feature film, "Eraser Head". His other films, such as "Blue Velvet", "Wild at Heart", "Mulholland Drive", and the television series "Twin Peaks", have won several awards, writes The Guardian.

The director has received three Academy Award nominations for Best Director, and in 2019 he was honored with an Oscar for Special Achievement. Lynch was awarded the Palme dʼOr at the Cannes Film Festival in 1990.

The American director adapted Frank Herbertʼs science fiction novel "Dune" into a film. The film was significantly changed in post-production and ultimately met with criticism.

Lynch also practiced transcendental meditation and founded the David Lynch Foundation for Self-Awareness-Based Development in 2005. The artist painted, released music albums, created a weather forecast on YouTube, and opened a nightclub in Paris.

"I like making movies. I like working. I donʼt really like leaving the house," David Lynch said in an interview.

He was married four times and dated Blue Velvet star Isabella Rossellini for a long time. In 2024, Lynch revealed that his lifelong smoking had led to the lung disease emphysema.

