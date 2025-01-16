The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has created a commission that will study the transfer of military aviation to infantry

The Air Force has created a special commission that will study the issue of transferring Air Force servicemen to other branches and services of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The commission is working to prevent the transfer of servicemen in shortage specialties, which could significantly affect the combat capability of Air Force units.

This primarily concerns those who operate and maintain technological aviation equipment, equipment of anti-aircraft missile and radio engineering troops, electronic warfare specialists and other specialties, staffed mobile fire groups, as well as military personnel who have been trained abroad using Western weapons.

The department stated that it has adopted a number of decisions to prevent the transfer of servicemen in shortage specialties to other branches and types of the Armed Forces. The commission is currently investigating whether there were any violations.

The PS also emphasized that they have hotlines (call centers) and e-mail where you can contact for feedback:

in the Air Force Command:

tel: 0 800 500 410 25, e-mail: [email protected]

in air commands:

What preceded

On January 14, aviation technicians from the 114th Air Force Brigade published an appeal in which they said that their military unit had received an order to transfer 218 people, that is, almost all of the brigadeʼs aviation technicians, to the infantry. The brigade added that 250 people had previously been transferred from the unit in the same way.

The new order actually jeopardizes the maintenance and technical support of MiG-29 fighters, added Sergeant Vitaliy Horzhevsky of the 114th Brigade.

"Military", citing its own sources, writes that the large-scale transfer from the Air Force was authorized by order of Oleksandr Syrskyi. In addition to aviation units, the reduction in personnel allegedly affected the anti-aircraft and radio engineering units of the Air Force.

The Air Force responded by stating that aviation engineering service specialists would not be transferred to other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They added that this also applies to other specialists in shortage specialties, as well as those who studied abroad using Western technology.

However, the Air Force "has been reinforcing its combat comrades on the front lines for several years," the department says". A certain number of personnel are being gradually transferred to ground units".

